Chicken sandwiches in Point Pleasant Beach
Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve chicken sandwiches
More about The Shore House Bar & Grill
The Shore House Bar & Grill
2114 NJ-88, Point Pleasant
|BLACKENED CHICKEN BLT SANDWICH
|$14.00
BLACKENED CHICKEN, THICK CUT BACON, SHRED LETTUCE, TOMATO, CHIPOTLE MAYO
|Drunken Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
italian breaded chicken - drunken (vodka) sauce - melted mozzarella - toasted hero bread - homemade kettle chips
More about Half Moon Point
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Half Moon Point
2154 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Grilled chicken on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, bacon, onion and spicy mayo.