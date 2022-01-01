Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken tenders in Point Pleasant Beach

Point Pleasant Beach restaurants
Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve chicken tenders

MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

1635 Bay Ave, Point Pleasant

Avg 4.5 (537 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Childs Chicken Fingers w/FF$8.00
More about MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
The Shore House Bar & Grill image

 

The Shore House Bar & Grill

2114 NJ-88, Point Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Tenders$10.00
crispy breaded chicken tenders - straight cut fries - shore house sauce
Kids Chicken Fingers w/ Fries$9.00
CHICKEN FINGERS GRILL OR BREADED
More about The Shore House Bar & Grill
Consumer pic

 

Shore Points BBQ

816 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Buttermilk Chicken Fingers (4pce)$11.00
Scratch made with chicken breast buttermilk battered and fried golden. Accompanied by sweet chili lime dipping sauce
More about Shore Points BBQ
Half Moon Point image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Moon Point

2154 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant

Avg 3.5 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Fingers$10.00
More about Half Moon Point
B2 Bistro + Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

B2 Bistro + Bar

709 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.3 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries$10.95
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
Bam Bam Burger Company image

 

Bam Bam Burger Company

522 Bay Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Fingers$8.00
(3 pc) Crispy Chicken finger
More about Bam Bam Burger Company

