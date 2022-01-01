Chicken tenders in Point Pleasant Beach
Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve chicken tenders
More about MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
1635 Bay Ave, Point Pleasant
|Childs Chicken Fingers w/FF
|$8.00
More about The Shore House Bar & Grill
The Shore House Bar & Grill
2114 NJ-88, Point Pleasant
|Chicken Tenders
|$10.00
crispy breaded chicken tenders - straight cut fries - shore house sauce
|Kids Chicken Fingers w/ Fries
|$9.00
CHICKEN FINGERS GRILL OR BREADED
More about Shore Points BBQ
Shore Points BBQ
816 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
|Buttermilk Chicken Fingers (4pce)
|$11.00
Scratch made with chicken breast buttermilk battered and fried golden. Accompanied by sweet chili lime dipping sauce
More about Half Moon Point
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Half Moon Point
2154 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant
|Chicken Fingers
|$10.00
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
B2 Bistro + Bar
709 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
|Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries
|$10.95