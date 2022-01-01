Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Point Pleasant Beach

Point Pleasant Beach restaurants
Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve fish tacos

The Shore House Bar & Grill image

 

The Shore House Bar & Grill

2114 NJ-88, Point Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
BLACKENED FISH TACOS$15.00
CHOICE: MAHI, COD, TUNA. SHREDDED LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, LIME CREMA & TOMATILLO SAUCE
More about The Shore House Bar & Grill
B2 Bistro + Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

B2 Bistro + Bar Point Pleasant Beach

709 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.3 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$20.00
choice of blackened or fried cod, tomatillo sauce, lemon dill aioli, cilantro, pickled red onion, pico, sweet slaw
More about B2 Bistro + Bar Point Pleasant Beach

