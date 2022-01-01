Fish tacos in Point Pleasant Beach
Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve fish tacos
The Shore House Bar & Grill
2114 NJ-88, Point Pleasant
|BLACKENED FISH TACOS
|$15.00
CHOICE: MAHI, COD, TUNA. SHREDDED LETTUCE, PICO DE GALLO, LIME CREMA & TOMATILLO SAUCE
B2 Bistro + Bar Point Pleasant Beach
709 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
|Fish Taco
|$20.00
choice of blackened or fried cod, tomatillo sauce, lemon dill aioli, cilantro, pickled red onion, pico, sweet slaw