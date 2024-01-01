Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Point Pleasant Beach

Point Pleasant Beach restaurants
Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve greek salad

Blended Fresh Food - 3201 Bridge Ave

3201 Bridge Avenue, Point Pleasant

Blended Greek Salad
Blended Greens, Grilled Steak, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Feta, Red Pepper Hummus, Avocado Tzatziki
More about Blended Fresh Food - 3201 Bridge Ave
WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - Pont Pleasant Borough

1635 Bay Ave, Point Pleasant

Avg 4.5 (537 reviews)
Greek Salad$12.50
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, & kalamata olives. tossed with olive oil & red vinegar.
Vegan Greek Pasta Salad$16.00
Romaine Lettuce, Penne pasta, cucumbers, Red onions, Grape Tomatoes, kalamata olives, capers, Pepperoncini peppers, tossed with EVOO, Red wine Vinegar, Freshly ground black pepper & Pink himalayan Sea Salt.
More about MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - Pont Pleasant Borough

