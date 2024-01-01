Greek salad in Point Pleasant Beach
Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Blended Fresh Food - 3201 Bridge Ave
Blended Fresh Food - 3201 Bridge Ave
3201 Bridge Avenue, Point Pleasant
|Blended Greek Salad
Blended Greens, Grilled Steak, Kalamata Olives, Tomatoes, Feta, Red Pepper Hummus, Avocado Tzatziki
More about MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - Pont Pleasant Borough
MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - Pont Pleasant Borough
1635 Bay Ave, Point Pleasant
|Greek Salad
|$12.50
Romaine lettuce with tomatoes, onions, feta cheese, cucumbers, pepperoncini peppers, & kalamata olives. tossed with olive oil & red vinegar.
|Vegan Greek Pasta Salad
|$16.00
Romaine Lettuce, Penne pasta, cucumbers, Red onions, Grape Tomatoes, kalamata olives, capers, Pepperoncini peppers, tossed with EVOO, Red wine Vinegar, Freshly ground black pepper & Pink himalayan Sea Salt.