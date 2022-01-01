Grilled chicken in Point Pleasant Beach
Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken
WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
1635 Bay Ave, Point Pleasant
|Grilled Chicken Ceasar Wrap
|$10.00
The Shore House Bar & Grill
2114 NJ-88, Point Pleasant
|GRILL KOREAN BBQ CHICKEN
|$18.00
GRILL LOREAN BBQ CHICKEN, WHITE RICE, MIXED VEGGIES
|PASTA PRIMAVERA W/ GRILL CHICKEN
|$17.00
GRILL CHICKEN W/ FRESH VEGGIES SERVED OVER RIGATONI
|SH Grill Chicken Wrap
|$15.00
Grill Chicken, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Whole Grain Mustard, Mayo
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Half Moon Point
2154 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$18.00
Grilled chicken on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, bacon, onion and spicy mayo.