Grilled chicken in Point Pleasant Beach

Point Pleasant Beach restaurants
Toast

Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken

MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

1635 Bay Ave, Point Pleasant

Avg 4.5 (537 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Ceasar Wrap$10.00
More about MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
The Shore House Bar & Grill image

 

The Shore House Bar & Grill

2114 NJ-88, Point Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
GRILL KOREAN BBQ CHICKEN$18.00
GRILL LOREAN BBQ CHICKEN, WHITE RICE, MIXED VEGGIES
PASTA PRIMAVERA W/ GRILL CHICKEN$17.00
GRILL CHICKEN W/ FRESH VEGGIES SERVED OVER RIGATONI
SH Grill Chicken Wrap$15.00
Grill Chicken, American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Whole Grain Mustard, Mayo
More about The Shore House Bar & Grill
Half Moon Point image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Moon Point

2154 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant

Avg 3.5 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$18.00
Grilled chicken on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato, bacon, onion and spicy mayo.
More about Half Moon Point
B2 Bistro + Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

B2 Bistro + Bar

709 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.3 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Grilled Chicken$7.00
More about B2 Bistro + Bar

