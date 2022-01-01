Mac and cheese in Point Pleasant Beach
Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve mac and cheese
More about The Shore House Bar & Grill
The Shore House Bar & Grill
2114 NJ-88, Point Pleasant
|Side Mac and Cheese
|$6.00
|Kids Mac & Cheese
|$8.00
More about Half Moon Point
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Half Moon Point
2154 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant
|Short Rib Mac n' Cheese
|$28.00
chunks of our slow braised short rib tossed in our creamy Mac n' cheese with a side of broccoli
|Side Mac n Cheese
|$6.00
|Mac n Cheese
|$10.00
More about Fresh Kitchen
WRAPS • SOUPS • SALADS
Fresh Kitchen
2621 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant
|Mac and Cheese
|$5.00