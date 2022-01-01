Nachos in Point Pleasant Beach
The Shore House Bar & Grill
2114 NJ-88, Point Pleasant
|CARNITA NACHOS
|$16.00
CRISPY TORTILLA CHIPS, TOPPED W/ MARINATED PORK CARNITAS, CHEESE, PICO DE GALLO, SOUR CREAM, AVOCADO, SALSA VERDE & CHIPOTLE MAYO
|Ahi Tuna Nachos
|$17.00
crispy wonton chips - ahi tuna sashimi - avocado - spicy mayo - wasabi aioli - sweet soy glaze - sesame seeds
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Half Moon Point
2154 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant
|Nachos
|$18.00
tri color tortilla chips with beef chili, cheddar jack cheese, onions, jalapeños, tomatoes and shredded lettuce. served with guacamole, sour cream and salsa on the side
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
B2 Bistro + Bar
709 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
|Spicy Tuna Nachos
|$17.00
tortilla chips topped with spicy tuna, cucumber, avocado, wasabi infused ponzu sauce, spicy mayo, eel sauce, pico de gallo, pickled jalapenos & cilantro