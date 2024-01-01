Paninis in Point Pleasant Beach
Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve paninis
More about The Shore House Tavern
The Shore House Tavern
2114 NJ-88, Point Pleasant
|Chicken Panini Sandwich
|$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Homemade Pesto Sauce, Provolone Cheese, and Chipotle Aioli.
More about Half Moon Point
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Half Moon Point
2154 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant
|Chicken Panini
|$18.00
blackened chicken / provolone / avocado / garlic mayo
|Vegetable Panini
|$16.00
grilled zucchini / roasted peppers / pesto / fresh mozzarella / tomato fennel relish
|French Dip Panini
|$22.00
thin sliced au jus prime rib, melted swiss pressed panini. served with a side au jus and your choice of side