Paninis in Point Pleasant Beach

Point Pleasant Beach restaurants
Toast

Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

 

The Shore House Tavern

2114 NJ-88, Point Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Chicken Panini Sandwich$14.00
Grilled Chicken, Homemade Pesto Sauce, Provolone Cheese, and Chipotle Aioli.
More about The Shore House Tavern
Half Moon Point image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Moon Point

2154 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant

Avg 3.5 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Panini$18.00
blackened chicken / provolone / avocado / garlic mayo
Vegetable Panini$16.00
grilled zucchini / roasted peppers / pesto / fresh mozzarella / tomato fennel relish
French Dip Panini$22.00
thin sliced au jus prime rib, melted swiss pressed panini. served with a side au jus and your choice of side
More about Half Moon Point

