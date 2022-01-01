Scallops in Point Pleasant Beach
Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve scallops
More about MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
1635 Bay Ave, Point Pleasant
|Sea Scallops Mediterranean
|$24.00
|Sea Scallops Scampi
|$24.00
|Sea Scallops Champagne
|$24.00
More about Half Moon Point
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Half Moon Point
2154 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant
|Seared Scallops & Grits
|$21.00
3 pan seared day boat scallops over bacon & goat cheese grits
More about The Off Shore Restaurant
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Off Shore Restaurant
225 Ocean Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
|Broiled Scallops
|$34.00
cocktail or tartar sauce, fingerling potatoes- served with a house salad