Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Scallops in Point Pleasant Beach

Go
Point Pleasant Beach restaurants
Toast

Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve scallops

MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria

1635 Bay Ave, Point Pleasant

Avg 4.5 (537 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Sea Scallops Mediterranean$24.00
Sea Scallops Scampi$24.00
Sea Scallops Champagne$24.00
More about MonAlyssa Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria
Half Moon Point image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Moon Point

2154 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant

Avg 3.5 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Seared Scallops & Grits$21.00
3 pan seared day boat scallops over bacon & goat cheese grits
More about Half Moon Point
The Off Shore Restaurant image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Off Shore Restaurant

225 Ocean Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.2 (526 reviews)
Takeout
Broiled Scallops$34.00
cocktail or tartar sauce, fingerling potatoes- served with a house salad
More about The Off Shore Restaurant
B2 Bistro + Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

B2 Bistro + Bar

709 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.3 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Seared Scallops$33.00
pea and pancetta risotto, coconut lemon grass sauce
More about B2 Bistro + Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Point Pleasant Beach

French Fries

Pepper Steaks

Cheesecake

Chicken Salad

Fish And Chips

Tacos

Lobster Salad

Lobster Rolls

Map

More near Point Pleasant Beach to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Belmar

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Neptune

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bradley Beach

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1608 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (335 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston