Short ribs in Point Pleasant Beach
Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve short ribs
More about The Shore House Bar & Grill
The Shore House Bar & Grill
2114 NJ-88, Point Pleasant
|Guinness Short Rib
|$18.00
GUINNESS BRAISED SHORT RIB, BAILEYS DEMI GLACE, GARLIC MASH POSTATOES
|Short Rib Sandwich
|$15.00
BRAISED SHORT RIB, CHEDDAR CHEESE, CRISPY ONIONS, HORSERADISH AIOLI
|Short Rib Fries
|$12.00
BRAISED SHORT RIB, CRISPY FRIES, BROWN GRAVY, MELTED MOZZARELLA
More about Half Moon Point
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Half Moon Point
2154 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant
|Short Rib Mac n' Cheese
|$28.00
chunks of our slow braised short rib tossed in our creamy Mac n' cheese with a side of broccoli
|Cabernet Braised Short Rib
|$29.00
Cabernet slow braised short rib with your choice of starch & vegetables
|Short Rib Panini
|$19.00
slow braised tender short rib, a blend of cheeses (swiss, cheddar & gruyere) sautéed onions, mushrooms panini pressed with a side of horseradish cream sauce
More about B2 Bistro + Bar
PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
B2 Bistro + Bar
709 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
|Truffle Mac N' Cheese Short Rib
|$16.00
pulled short rib, truffle mac, fontina cheese, rosemary demi
|Boneless Short Ribs
|$30.00
braised short rib, rosemary demi, truffled mashed, sauteed spinach