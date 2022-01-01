Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Point Pleasant Beach

Point Pleasant Beach restaurants
Toast

Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve short ribs

The Shore House Bar & Grill image

 

The Shore House Bar & Grill

2114 NJ-88, Point Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Guinness Short Rib$18.00
GUINNESS BRAISED SHORT RIB, BAILEYS DEMI GLACE, GARLIC MASH POSTATOES
Short Rib Sandwich$15.00
BRAISED SHORT RIB, CHEDDAR CHEESE, CRISPY ONIONS, HORSERADISH AIOLI
Short Rib Fries$12.00
BRAISED SHORT RIB, CRISPY FRIES, BROWN GRAVY, MELTED MOZZARELLA
More about The Shore House Bar & Grill
Half Moon Point image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Moon Point

2154 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant

Avg 3.5 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Short Rib Mac n' Cheese$28.00
chunks of our slow braised short rib tossed in our creamy Mac n' cheese with a side of broccoli
Cabernet Braised Short Rib$29.00
Cabernet slow braised short rib with your choice of starch & vegetables
Short Rib Panini$19.00
slow braised tender short rib, a blend of cheeses (swiss, cheddar & gruyere) sautéed onions, mushrooms panini pressed with a side of horseradish cream sauce
More about Half Moon Point
B2 Bistro + Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

B2 Bistro + Bar

709 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.3 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Truffle Mac N' Cheese Short Rib$16.00
pulled short rib, truffle mac, fontina cheese, rosemary demi
Boneless Short Ribs$30.00
braised short rib, rosemary demi, truffled mashed, sauteed spinach
More about B2 Bistro + Bar

