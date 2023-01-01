Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp rolls in Point Pleasant Beach

Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve shrimp rolls

The Shore House Tavern

2114 NJ-88, Point Pleasant

Shrimp Spring Rolls$15.00
Marinated Shrimp, Cabbage, Carrots and Red Onions with an an Orange Ginger Teriyaki Sauce.
B2 Bistro + Bar Point Pleasant Beach

709 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.3 (335 reviews)
Tempura Shrimp Roll$11.00
tempura shrimp, carrot & avocado finished with eel sauce
Spicy Shrimp Roll$11.00
spicy shrimp, cucumber & sesame seed finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo
