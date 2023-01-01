Shrimp rolls in Point Pleasant Beach
Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve shrimp rolls
The Shore House Tavern
2114 NJ-88, Point Pleasant
|Shrimp Spring Rolls
|$15.00
Marinated Shrimp, Cabbage, Carrots and Red Onions with an an Orange Ginger Teriyaki Sauce.
B2 Bistro + Bar Point Pleasant Beach
709 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
|Tempura Shrimp Roll
|$11.00
tempura shrimp, carrot & avocado finished with eel sauce
|Spicy Shrimp Roll
|$11.00
spicy shrimp, cucumber & sesame seed finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo