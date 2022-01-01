Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sliders in Point Pleasant Beach

Go
Point Pleasant Beach restaurants
Toast

Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve sliders

The Shore House Bar & Grill image

 

The Shore House Bar & Grill

2114 NJ-88, Point Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kids Sliders$8.00
LOBSTER SALAD SLIDERS$18.00
LOBSTER, LETTUCE, TOMATO, LEMON AIOLI, BRIOCHE BUNS
More about The Shore House Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

NJ Poké

3003 Lakewood Road Route 88, Point pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork Sliders$7.00
Hot house seasoned pulled pork, seaweed salad, shredded red cabbage and red onion tossed in General Doms & Mango Habanero sauce topped with crispy onion served on (2) Hawaiian rolls. Served with a side of Mango-Pineapple salsa.
More about NJ Poké

Browse other tasty dishes in Point Pleasant Beach

French Onion Soup

Grilled Chicken

Mozzarella Sticks

Cookies

Tiramisu

Caesar Salad

Pretzels

Chicken Tenders

Map

More near Point Pleasant Beach to explore

Lakewood

Avg 4.6 (19 restaurants)

Belmar

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Neptune

Avg 4 (10 restaurants)

Manasquan

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Brick

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Howell

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Sea Girt

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Spring Lake

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Bradley Beach

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Trenton

Avg 4.5 (27 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (1608 restaurants)

Atlantic City

Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)

Ocean City

Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)

Vineland

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Washington

Avg 4.4 (634 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (272 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (57 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (335 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (692 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston