Tacos in Point Pleasant Beach

Point Pleasant Beach restaurants
Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve tacos

The Shore House Bar & Grill image

 

The Shore House Bar & Grill

2114 NJ-88, Point Pleasant

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Baja Shrimp Tacos$12.00
2 Tacos Hard or Soft Shell, Grill Shrimp topped w/ Shred Cheese, Shred Cabbage, Lime Crema served w/ Sour Cream & Salsa
More about The Shore House Bar & Grill
Half Moon Point image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Half Moon Point

2154 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant

Avg 3.5 (166 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Ahi Tuna Tacos$19.00
3 soft tacos with seared rare chilled tuna, avocado & asian slaw served with fries
Shrimp Tacos$19.00
3 soft tacos with grilled shrimp, Thai chili sauce and asian slaw
More about Half Moon Point
B2 Bistro + Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

B2 Bistro + Bar

709 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.3 (335 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Taco$20.00
choice of blackened or fried cod, tomatillo sauce, lemon dill aioli, cilantro, pickled red onion, pico, sweet slaw
Pork Belly Taco$20.00
slow cooked pork belly, fried pork skin, mild tomatilla sauce, pico, avocado
More about B2 Bistro + Bar

