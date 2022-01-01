Tacos in Point Pleasant Beach
Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve tacos
The Shore House Bar & Grill
2114 NJ-88, Point Pleasant
|Baja Shrimp Tacos
|$12.00
2 Tacos Hard or Soft Shell, Grill Shrimp topped w/ Shred Cheese, Shred Cabbage, Lime Crema served w/ Sour Cream & Salsa
Half Moon Point
2154 Bridge Ave, Point Pleasant
|Ahi Tuna Tacos
|$19.00
3 soft tacos with seared rare chilled tuna, avocado & asian slaw served with fries
|Shrimp Tacos
|$19.00
3 soft tacos with grilled shrimp, Thai chili sauce and asian slaw
B2 Bistro + Bar
709 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
|Fish Taco
|$20.00
choice of blackened or fried cod, tomatillo sauce, lemon dill aioli, cilantro, pickled red onion, pico, sweet slaw
|Pork Belly Taco
|$20.00
slow cooked pork belly, fried pork skin, mild tomatilla sauce, pico, avocado