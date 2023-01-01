Tuna rolls in Point Pleasant Beach
Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve tuna rolls
The Shore House Tavern
2114 NJ-88, Point Pleasant
|Chilled Tuna Spring Rolls
|$13.00
Chilled Marinated Ahi Tuna, Lettuce, Carrots, Green Peppers with a Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce.
B2 Bistro + Bar Point Pleasant Beach
709 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach
|Spicy Tuna Roll
|$11.00
spicy tuna, cucumber & sesame seed finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo
|Tuna Roll
|$13.00
tuna & cucumber