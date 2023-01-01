Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna rolls in Point Pleasant Beach

Point Pleasant Beach restaurants
Point Pleasant Beach restaurants that serve tuna rolls

The Shore House Bar & Grill image

 

The Shore House Tavern

2114 NJ-88, Point Pleasant

Chilled Tuna Spring Rolls$13.00
Chilled Marinated Ahi Tuna, Lettuce, Carrots, Green Peppers with a Sweet Chili Dipping Sauce.
B2 Bistro + Bar image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON • SUSHI • TAPAS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

B2 Bistro + Bar Point Pleasant Beach

709 Arnold Ave, Point Pleasant Beach

Avg 4.3 (335 reviews)
Spicy Tuna Roll$11.00
spicy tuna, cucumber & sesame seed finished with crunchy onions & spicy mayo
Tuna Roll$13.00
tuna & cucumber
