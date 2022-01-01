Go
Tavern on the Point image

Tavern on the Point

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

478 Reviews

$$

6724 N Northwest Hwy

Chicago, IL 60631

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Lobster Roll$25.00
Maine lobster meat, celery, onions, mayo, Old Bay® seasoning
Filet$34.00
8 oz. center-cut filet, char-broiled
Mashed Potatoes$6.00
Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Oven-roasted sprouts, onion, Italian pancetta, candied pecans, balsamic glaze, parmesan-romano
Chicken Tenders$8.00
Fried Calamari$15.00
Fried, sweet chili glaze, cilantro, toasted sesame seed, sriracha aioli
Blackened Grouper$16.00
Florida grouper, Cajun seasoning, spicy mayo
Saganaki$12.00
Pan-fried imported Greek cheese, lemon
Skirt Steak Chimichurri$28.00
Outside skirt steak, char-broiled, chimichurri sauce
Fish Taco Entree$18.00
Breaded cod, marinated cabbage, pico de gallo, flour tortillas, Baja sauce

Attributes and Amenities

check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
FridayClosed
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

6724 N Northwest Hwy, Chicago IL 60631

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Siam Treasure

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

More Than Pasta

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Harp and Fiddle

No reviews yet

We are accepting orders for Curb Side Pick . Pickup hours are 4PM to 8PM - 7 Days a week! Friday May 29, pick up only due to outdoor dining recommencing .

ZAZA Cucina

No reviews yet

Family owned Italian Restaurant highlighting recipes that go back over 80 years from Chef Joey Zaza's family. Fresh never frozen fish, meats butchered in house and handmade pasta n pizza dough make this place a must try!

Tavern on the Point

orange star4.3 • 478 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston