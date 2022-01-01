Go
Poio Mexican BBQ

Thank you for stoping by today, we appreciate you.
Love. Peace. Chicken Grease.

BBQ • CHICKEN

800 S. 7th street trafficway • $

Avg 4.7 (18 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Sandwich$6.95
Grilled Chicken Thigh, cabbage slaw, black beans, house pickles, salsa verde, mayo
Half Chicken + Half Ribs$30.95
Half Chicken and Half Ribs, served with 3 large sides, tortillas, house pickles, and all the salsas.
Whole Chicken$25.95
Whole Grilled Chicken, served with 3 large sides, tortillas, house pickles, and all the salsas.
Large Sides$3.95
(2) HALF Chicken Box$10.95
1/2 grilled Chicken, choice of two small sides, tortillas, house pickles, choice of salsa
Small Sides$1.95
(7) RICE BOWL$9.95
Kimchi fried rice, broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, house pickles, corn. choice of pork carnitas, grilled chicken, jackfruit carnitas.
NACHOS$9.95
House chips, poblano nacho cheee, black beans, corn, house pickles, cotija cheese, charred habanero salsa.
(5) PORK CARNITAS BOX$8.95
1/4 Pound of Filipino Adobo Pork Carnitas, choice of one small side, tortillas, house pickles, choice of salsa
Extras$0.75
Attributes and Amenities

Drive-Thru
TV
Outdoor Seating

Location

800 S. 7th street trafficway

Kansas City KS

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
