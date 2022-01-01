Poio Mexican BBQ
Thank you for stoping by today, we appreciate you.
Love. Peace. Chicken Grease.
BBQ • CHICKEN
800 S. 7th street trafficway • $
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
800 S. 7th street trafficway
Kansas City KS
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Longboards Wraps & Bowls
Best Wraps and Bowls, Hot or Cold!
Hang Loose, Eat Longboards.
KC Hopps
Come in and enjoy!!
Slap's BBQ
Come in and enjoy
El Jefe Tacos N Beer
Come in and enjoy!