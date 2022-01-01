Go
Pok-e-Joe’s BBQ

Come in and enjoy!

BBQ • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

4925 Boonsboro Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (313 reviews)

Popular Items

Pork Sandwich$9.99
Served with Pickles, Onions and Slaw on the side.
Banana Pudding$3.99
Fried Pickles APP$5.99
Texas Destroyer$14.99
A third lb of our famous beef brisket, topped with onion straws, jalapenos, "Q"sauce, and provolone cheese
Texas Burger$11.99
Mayo, ketchup, mustard, lettuce, tomato, and onion
Brisket Plate$14.99
choose from pulled pork, sliced or chopped brisket, or sliced smoked turkey breast
Messy Pig$13.99
A heaping helping of our tender pulled pork between 2 layers of creamy coleslaw, topped with pickles, onions, and our Texas "Q" Sauce
Pork Plate$12.99
Choose from pulled pork, sliced or chopped brisket, or sliced smoked turkey breast
Pork Nachos$10.99
Fresh tortilla chips with pulled pork, queso cheese, lettuce, jalapenos, and pico de gallo
Pulled Pork Tacos$10.99
Two grilled tacos filled with our signature pulled pork, creamy coleslaw, onions, and Texas "Q" sauce
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

4925 Boonsboro Rd

Lynchburg VA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
