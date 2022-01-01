Poké it Up

Go
Popular Items

Signature Poke Bowl$15.99
Serve with salmon, ahi tuna, seaweed salad, ginger sesame, cucumber, and masago egg. Spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce. Served with spring mix.
Ahi Bowl$15.99
Double ahi tuna, avocado, scallion, onion edamame, cucumber, crab meat, and wasabi spicy mayonnaise. Served with spring mix.
Sesame Ginger Bowl$15.99
Shrimp, tuna, ginger, tofu, edamame, green onion, tempura flakes, nori, and sesame seed with sesame ginger dressing. Served with spring mix.
Vegetable Bowl$11.99
Tofu seaweed salad, green onion, avocado edamame, cucumber, mango, sweet onion, and corn. Ginger with special soy and sesame ginger sauce. Served with spring mix.
Large Bowl$18.99
Three scoops of fish.
Strawberry Milk Tea$6.50
Caramel Milk Tea$6.50
Jasmine Green Milk Tea$6.50
Taro Milk Tea$6.50
Orange Green Tea$6.50
Four Season Tea$6.50
Dark Oolong Tea$6.50
Mango Green Tea with Cheese Foam$6.99
Four Season Tea with Cheese Foam$6.99
Mango Slush with Oolong Tea Milk Foam$6.99
Fruit Four Season Passion Tea$6.99
Orange Passion Oolong Tea$6.99
Mango Slush$6.99
strawberry$6.99
Mocha$6.99
Taro$6.99
Caffeine free.
Extreme Toffee Cocoa$6.99
Eel Bowl$19.99
Eel, crab meat, cucumber, avocado, seaweed salad, sesame seed, masago eggs, tempura flakes, and eel sauce. Served with spring mix.
Vegetable Burrito$11.99
Volcano Bowl$18.99
Spicy tuna spicy salmon, ahi tuna, avocado, scallion onion, mango, and masago egg. Jalapeno and spicy mayonnaise. Served with spring mix.
Hawaiian Bowl$18.99
Ahi tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado, scallion, cucumber, crab meat tofu, masago egg, and special soy. Served with spring mix.
California Bowl$15.99
Organic grill chicken, crab meat cucumber, avocado, tofu, edamame, and seaweed salad sesame ginger sauce. Served with spring mix.
Regular Bowl$15.99
Two scoops of fish.
Hazelnut Milk Tea$6.50
Chocolate Milk Tea$6.50
Dirty Milk Tea$6.50
Mango Green Tea$6.50
Passion Fruit Green Tea$6.50
Green Apple Green Tea$6.50
Lychee Green Tea$6.50
Oolong Tea with Cheese Foam$6.99
Jasmine Tea with Cheese Foam$6.99
Avocado Slush with Jasmine Tea Milk Foam$6.99
Mango Passion Oolong Tea$6.99
Spinach Slam$6.99
Strawberry Banana$6.99
Pineapple$6.99
White Chocolate$6.99
Caffeine free.
Matcha$6.99
Green tea.
Regular Burrito$15.99
Two scoops of fish.
Large Burrito$18.99
Three scoops of fish.
Boba Milk Tea$6.50
Thai Iced Tea$6.50

