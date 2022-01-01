Poké it Up
POKE
4401 Fairfax Dr • $$
Avg 4.5 (68 reviews)
Popular Items
|Signature Poke Bowl
|$15.99
Serve with salmon, ahi tuna, seaweed salad, ginger sesame, cucumber, and masago egg. Spicy mayonnaise and eel sauce. Served with spring mix.
|Ahi Bowl
|$15.99
Double ahi tuna, avocado, scallion, onion edamame, cucumber, crab meat, and wasabi spicy mayonnaise. Served with spring mix.
|Sesame Ginger Bowl
|$15.99
Shrimp, tuna, ginger, tofu, edamame, green onion, tempura flakes, nori, and sesame seed with sesame ginger dressing. Served with spring mix.
|Vegetable Bowl
|$11.99
Tofu seaweed salad, green onion, avocado edamame, cucumber, mango, sweet onion, and corn. Ginger with special soy and sesame ginger sauce. Served with spring mix.
|Large Bowl
|$18.99
Three scoops of fish.
|Strawberry Milk Tea
|$6.50
|Caramel Milk Tea
|$6.50
|Jasmine Green Milk Tea
|$6.50
|Taro Milk Tea
|$6.50
|Orange Green Tea
|$6.50
|Four Season Tea
|$6.50
|Dark Oolong Tea
|$6.50
|Mango Green Tea with Cheese Foam
|$6.99
|Four Season Tea with Cheese Foam
|$6.99
|Mango Slush with Oolong Tea Milk Foam
|$6.99
|Fruit Four Season Passion Tea
|$6.99
|Orange Passion Oolong Tea
|$6.99
|Mango Slush
|$6.99
|strawberry
|$6.99
|Mocha
|$6.99
|Taro
|$6.99
Caffeine free.
|Extreme Toffee Cocoa
|$6.99
|Eel Bowl
|$19.99
|Eel Bowl
|$19.99
Eel, crab meat, cucumber, avocado, seaweed salad, sesame seed, masago eggs, tempura flakes, and eel sauce. Served with spring mix.
|Vegetable Burrito
|$11.99
|Volcano Bowl
|$18.99
Spicy tuna spicy salmon, ahi tuna, avocado, scallion onion, mango, and masago egg. Jalapeno and spicy mayonnaise. Served with spring mix.
|Hawaiian Bowl
|$18.99
Ahi tuna, yellowtail, salmon, avocado, scallion, cucumber, crab meat tofu, masago egg, and special soy. Served with spring mix.
|California Bowl
|$15.99
Organic grill chicken, crab meat cucumber, avocado, tofu, edamame, and seaweed salad sesame ginger sauce. Served with spring mix.
|Regular Bowl
|$15.99
Two scoops of fish.
|Vegetable Bowl
|$11.99
|Hazelnut Milk Tea
|$6.50
|Chocolate Milk Tea
|$6.50
|Dirty Milk Tea
|$6.50
|Mango Green Tea
|$6.50
|Passion Fruit Green Tea
|$6.50
|Green Apple Green Tea
|$6.50
|Lychee Green Tea
|$6.50
|Oolong Tea with Cheese Foam
|$6.99
|Jasmine Tea with Cheese Foam
|$6.99
|Avocado Slush with Jasmine Tea Milk Foam
|$6.99
|Mango Passion Oolong Tea
|$6.99
|Spinach Slam
|$6.99
|Strawberry Banana
|$6.99
|Pineapple
|$6.99
|White Chocolate
|$6.99
Caffeine free.
|Matcha
|$6.99
Green tea.
|Regular Burrito
|$15.99
Two scoops of fish.
|Large Burrito
|$18.99
Three scoops of fish.
|Boba Milk Tea
|$6.50
|Thai Iced Tea
|$6.50
Attributes and Amenities
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Delivery
Fast Service
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Takeout
Location
4401 Fairfax Dr
Arlington VA
Nearby restaurants
Huevos
No reviews yet
JINYA Ramen Bar- Arlington
No reviews yet
Bollywood Bistro Express
No reviews yet
Come in and enjoy!
Taco Bamba
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.