From Ocean to bowl we are connecting guests to nutritious and delicious food we stand behind. Fresh, healthy, high-quality ingredients are the standard for our Hawaiian Poke Bowls and Boba Teas. We offer vegan, vegetarian and allergy friendly meal options, all prepared with made from scratch ingredients and sauces.

Popular Items

Pokano Bop$12.49
Marinated Beef, Steamed Rice, Sweet Onions, Green Onions, Cucumber Kim Chi, Mushroom Mix, Fried Egg, Onion Crisps, Pokano Sauce
Aloha Chicken$12.49
Hawaiian BBQ Sauce, Steamed Rice, Green Onions, Grilled Pineapple, Onion Crisps
3 Protein Bowl$14.99
2 Base, 3 Protein, 2 Sauces, 4 Toppings, Mix-ins and Crunch
2 Protein Bowl$12.49
2 Base, 2 Protein, 2 Sauces, 4 Toppings, Mix-ins and Crunch
No Protein$9.99
2 Base, No Protein, 2 Sauces, 4 Toppings, Mix-ins and Crunch
Yakisoba$12.49
Egg Noodles, Cabbage, Bell Peppers, Green Onions. Choice of Beef, Chicken or Shrimp
Hawaiian Ahi$12.49
Tuna, Furikake, Masago, Green Onions, Avocado, Seaweed Salad, Ginger, Shredded Nori, Spicy Pokano Sauce, Sushi Rice, Mixed Greens
Location

8107 Creedmoor Rd

Raleigh NC

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
