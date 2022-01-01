Go
POKÉ 1·2·3

619-823-6126 Coronado: @ POKÉ 123 we strive to offer the highest quality and most creative POKÉ you’ve ever experienced!
FRESH FAST HEALTHY!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

1009 Orange Ave • $$

Avg 4.6 (208 reviews)

Popular Items

KAPUNI - ORDER HERE$13.49
Balanced Hawaiian flavors make the “Kapuni” a “Favorite”... Protein Choice, Sauce Choice, Mango Mix, Avocado, Cucumber, Sweet Onion, Immitation Crab, Macadamia Nuts.
SMALL BOWL$13.95
Miso Soup
CRUNCH$9.99
Shrimp, Tempura Flakes, Crunch Onions, Avocado, Imitation Crab, Cucumber, Eel Sauce Drizzle
1·2·3 Style Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Imitation Crab, Crunch Onions, Eel Sauce Drizzle, Sesame Seeds
FOR ORDERS OF 3 OR MORE ROLLS, PLEASE ALLOW 30 MINUTES PREP TIME FOR PICKUP.
LARGE BOWL (use special comments block to specify # Protein scoop selections)$17.95
CALIFORNIA$8.99
Avocado, Imitation Crab, Cucumber, Sesame Seeds, Eel Sauce Drizzle
1·2·3 Style Ahi Tuna, Salmon, Avocado, Imitation Crab, Crunch Onions, Eel Sauce Drizzle, Sesame Seeds
FOR ORDERS OF 3 OR MORE ROLLS, PLEASE ALLOW 30 MINUTES PREP TIME FOR PICKUP.
OISHI - ORDER HERE$13.49
“OISHI” means “delicious”, & this noritto delivers. Unique Japanese flavors! ...
Protein Choice, Sauce Choice, Fukujin Zuke (pickled radish), Furikake, avocado, masago, seaweed salad, cucumber, edamame, immitation crab, green onion, sesame seeds.
MEDIUM BOWL (use special comments block to specify # Protein scoop selections)$15.95
BOBA TEA$5.99
KIDS BOWL$8.49
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Takeout

Location

1009 Orange Ave

Coronado CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
