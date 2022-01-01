Go
POKÉ 1·2·3

As of March 18, 2020 we are temporarily closed. We look forward to a day when we’ve weathered this outbreak and reopen to serve the Point Loma community again!

2400 HISTORIC DECATUR ROAD SUITE 107

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Miso Soup$1.95
SMALL BOWL$11.99
MEDIUM BOWL (use special comments block to specify # scoop selections)$13.99
KAPUNI - ORDER HERE
Balanced Hawaiian flavors make the “Kapuni” a “Favorite”... Protein Choice, Sauce Choice, Mango Mix, Avocado, Cucumber, Sweet Onion, Immitation Crab, Macadamia Nuts.
2 PROTEIN CHOICES FOR 14 OR MORE PEOPLE. $12.49 per person “Quantity” is total number of people$12.49
OISHI - ORDER HERE
“OISHI” means “delicious”, & this noritto delivers. Unique Japanese flavors! ...
Protein Choice, Sauce Choice, Fukujin Zuke (pickled radish), Furikake, avocado, masago, seaweed salad, cucumber, edamame, immitation crab, green onion, sesame seeds.
LARGE BOWL PROTEINS (use special comments block to specify # scoop selections)$15.99
CHOOSE YOUR 3 WAVES HERE$11.99
VOLCANO - ORDER HERE
Our VOLCANO norittos are a pure spicy delight...
Premium Spicy Tuna, Avocado, Cucumber, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Green Onion, Veggie Mix, Garlic Crunch, & Spicy Mayo
Fountain Soda$2.25
See full menu

Location

2400 HISTORIC DECATUR ROAD SUITE 107

SAN DIEGO CA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

