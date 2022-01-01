Go
Toast

Poke Austin - 5th St

Say Yes to Healthy!

1211 E 5th St. Suite 110

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Topo Chico$2.99
VOLCANO$14.99
White rice, spring mix, tuna, albacore, hamachi, japanese scallops, jalapeno, carrots, cucumber mixed with volcano sauce. Topped with seaweed salad, ginger, scallion, oshinko, fried onion and crushed red pepper.
MOANA$13.99
Choice of Rice and Salad Mix with Sweet Marinated Tuna topped with Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Oshinko, Crispy Onion & Green Onions
STRONG - 3 protein$13.99
SKINNY - 2 Protein$11.99
HOT POKE$14.99
White rice with crab meat, two scoops of salmon, two scoops of unagi, corn, carrots, masago and scallions. Mixed with our special hot poke bake sauce then baked. Unagi sauce on top with furikake for a crunch.
ONO$12.99
White rice, salmon, tuna, red snapper, carrot, cucumber, onion and sweet corn with a mild poke and spicy mayo sauce. Then topped with Masago, seaweed salad, scallion, edamame, fukujinzuke, crispy garlic and furikake.
BETTER THAN EVER - 5 protein$16.99
SUPER - 4 protein$15.99
Mochi Ice Cream$2.50
See full menu

Location

1211 E 5th St. Suite 110

Austin TX

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Il Brutto

No reviews yet

A neighborhood Italian spot in East Austin, open Mon 5p-10p, Tues-Thurs from 4p-10p + Fri-Sat from 4p-11p.

Bar Mischief

No reviews yet

Open for Mischief seven nights a week

Volstead

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Buenos Aires Café

No reviews yet

L O C A L . F R E S H . A R G E N T I N E
Rooted in our family's unique heritage & culture, our natural instinct is to share nothing but the very best food, values & traditions of Argentina. Good food can
make the world a better place, which is why we are particular about the ingredients we make & sell.
Gratuity is added to all take out orders to show appreciation for our hardworking kitchen staff!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston