Poke Burri Houston Lifting Noodles Ramen

Come in and enjoy our freshly-made poke bowls, sushi burritos, ramen noodles, and ask about our "secret menu" items! Thank you for supporting your locally-owned restaurant!

2503 Bagby St.

Popular Items

Crab Salad Crunch$6.75
Crab salad, cucumber, seaweed salad, tempura flakes, spring mix, eel sauce, and spicy mayo
Fried Pork Dumplings - 5 Pcs$5.50
Deep fried pork dumplings w/ ginger-soy dipping sauce
Tonkotsu Black$14.00
Creamy pork broth, pork belly, noodles, sweet corn, black mushroom, bamboo shoots, bean sprouts, scallions, sesame seeds, pickled ginger, marinated soft-boiled egg, black sesame garlic oil, and roasted seaweed
Thai Iced Tea$3.00
Fresh Salmon Bowl$14.00
Fresh seasoned salmon, lettuce, carrots, beets, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, pickled ginger
Spicy Tuna Nacho$7.50
Our most popular starter item! Spicy tuna on a bed of won-ton nachos with our signature eel sauce, spicy mayo, avocado cubes, and topped with green onions.
KungFu-ritto Roll$14.00
Fresh tuna, fresh salmon, cabbage, carrots, avocado, sriracha teriyaki, wasabi mayo, tempura flakes
Super Poke Bowl$16.00
Fresh tuna, salmon, spicy tuna, crab salad, lettuce, beets, carrots, cabbage, cucumber, avocado, edamame, seaweed salad, eel sauce, spicy mayo, pickled ginger
Everything Donut$7.50
Part of the secret menu family - fresh salmon, fresh tuna, crabmeat salad, spicy tuna, eel sauce, spicy mayo, wasabi mayo, sesame seeds, tempura flakes, furikake, seaweed salad
Build Your Own$13.00
2503 Bagby St.

Houston TX

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
