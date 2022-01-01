Go
Poke Burrito

Poke bowl & sushi burrito in Astoria

SEAFOOD • SALADS • SUSHI • POKE

3707 30th Ave • $$

Avg 4.1 (261 reviews)

Popular Items

Veggie Gyoza$5.95
Miso Soup$2.50
Spicy Ponzu Yellowtail
Yellowtail - green and sweet onion - mango - spicy furikake - sesame seeds - ponzu fresh sauce - seaweed salad - crab salad
Pork Gyoza$5.95
Poke My Way with 2 Proteins$10.99
Kani Salad$5.95
Poke My Way with 3 Proteins$12.99
Hawaiian Sun(Island Ice Tea)$2.00
Hawaiian Classic
ahi tuna - green & sweet onion - cucumber - chili flakes - sesame seeds - roasted sesame oil - Hawaiian salt - classic sauce - seaweed salad - crab salad
Spicy Salmon Cracker$6.95
Location

3707 30th Ave

Astoria NY

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
