Poke Doke - Kirkwood
Come in and enjoy!
130 S Kirkwood Rd
Popular Items
Location
130 S Kirkwood Rd
Kirkwood MO
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Amigos Cantina
Located in the heart of Downtown Kirkwood, we will win you over with our delicious cuisine and inviting atmosphere.
Teleo Coffee
We are a coffee shop whose mission is to love our neighbors one cup at a time! We sell locally sourced speciality coffee and non coffee beverages that go directly back into the St. Louis community. Come by and see us today. We can't wait to serve you!
Mission Taco Joint
Come on in and enjoy!
Hot Box Cookies - Kirkwood
Come in and enjoy!