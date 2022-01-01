Go
Poke Doke - Kirkwood

Come in and enjoy!

130 S Kirkwood Rd

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Gyoza$7.50
Small Poke Bowl$14.50
Build Your Own Poke Bowl.
Choose your:
-Base(s)
-Poke/Protein
-Mix-ins (Cucumber, Onions)
-Sauce Spice Level
-Toppings
-Drizzle
BBQ Chicken$12.00
Marinated Chicken, Grilled served with rice and Hawaiian Mac salad
Crab Rangoons (3)$5.50
Bubble Tea$5.00
Non Dairy Creamer is used in the milk tea.
Fruit Tea does not have any creamer
Large Poke Bowl$19.50
Build Your Own Poke Bowl.
Choose your:
-Base(s)
-Poke/Protein
-Mix-ins (Cucumber, Onions)
-Sauce Spice Level
-Toppings
-Drizzle
Regular Poke Bowl$17.00
Build Your Own Poke Bowl.
Choose your:
-Base(s)
-Poke/Protein
-Mix-ins (Cucumber, Onions)
-Sauce Spice Level
-Toppings
-Drizzle
PokeDoke Wings$10.00
Volcano Bowl$17.00
Extra spicy bowl made with white rice, spicy tuna, and salmon Crabmeat, pineapple, edamame, green onions, fried onion, and drizzled with spicy mayo and wasabi mayo and togarashi
sorry sold out of masago.
-Sorry no modifications-
Tempura Shrimp$4.00
Side of Tempura Shrimp (2 pieces) with your choice of drizzle.
Location

130 S Kirkwood Rd

Kirkwood MO

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
