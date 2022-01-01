Go
Poke Fresh

9864 E Grand River Ave #120

Brighton, MI 48116

Popular Items

Island Classic$10.95
Ahi tuna, sweet onion, scallions, cucumber, pineapple, seaweed salad, hawaiian salt, sesame seeds, & ginger ponzu sauce
Heat Wave
Tempura shrimp, spicy salmon, jalapeño, cucumber, purple cabbage, onion crisps, wonton strips, & spicy mayo
Miso Soup
Mini (1 Scoop Protein, Half Order)$10.45
Whole Lotta Love
Marinated tuna, salmon, crab salad, seaweed salad, avocado, edamame, scallions, purple cabbage, masago, ginger, nori strips, & honey wasabi aioli
Land & Sea
Shrimp, chicken, pineapple, corn, edamame, scallions, & garlic teriyaki
Regular w/Raw Protein (2 Scoops)$14.95
Raw, sushi-grade fish available here!
(Options for raw/cooked combo.)
Regular w/Cooked Protein Only (2 Scoops)$13.45
Only cooked proteins available here!
Attributes and Amenities

check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am

Location

9864 E Grand River Ave #120, Brighton MI 48116

