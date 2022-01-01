Sushi & Japanese
Poke Fresh
Open today 11:00 AM - 12:00 AM
35 Reviews
$$
9864 E Grand River Ave #120
Brighton, MI 48116
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
9864 E Grand River Ave #120, Brighton MI 48116
Nearby restaurants
Greecian Island Restaurant
Greek American Diner serving Breakfast-Lunch-Dinner and of course Coneys
Great Salads, Sandwiches and Soups
Pita Way - Brighton
The choices are phenomenal. The possibilities are endless. The taste is fantastic! Pita Way delivers flavorful, healthy Mediterranean food that’s served up fast – and it’s a taste you won’t get anywhere else.
VFW 4357
Come on in and enjoy!
American Spirit Centre
Come on in and enjoy!