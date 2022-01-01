Go
Poke Fresh

Try our custom poké bowls made with high-quality proteins, fresh ingredients, and homemade sauces!

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

4230 E Grand River Ave • $$

Avg 4.8 (815 reviews)

Popular Items

Cake Batter$2.50
Large$4.45
Tempura Udon Soup
Extra Sauce$0.75
Land & Sea
Shrimp, chicken, pineapple, corn, edamame, scallions, & garlic teriyaki
Regular$3.95
Sushi Rice$1.95
Udon Soup
Beach, Please!
Salmon, mango, mandarin oranges, sweet onion, purple cabbage, edamame, masago, ginger, nori strips, & sweet chili citrus sauce
Heat Wave
Tempura shrimp, spicy salmon, jalapeño, cucumber, purple cabbage, onion crisps, wonton strips, & spicy mayo
Location

4230 E Grand River Ave

Howell MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
