Poke House

2420 17th St #102

Popular Items

Chicken Katsu Bowl$11.49
Juicy marinated chicken, breaded and deep-fried with a side of katsu sauce. Served over white rice, lettuce, and your choice of mac salad OR steamed veggies.
Spam Musubi$3.49
Grilled Spam, wrapped in rice and seaweed paper.
Hot Cheetos Spam Musubi$3.75
Grilled Spam wrapped in rice and seaweed paper. Includes Hot Cheetos.
Steak Bowl$13.49
Juicy marinated grilled steak with teriyaki sauce. Served over white rice, lettuce, and your choice of mac salad OR steamed veggies.
Aloha Chicken Bowl$11.49
Juicy marinated grilled chicken with teriyaki sauce. Served over white rice, lettuce, and your choice of mac salad OR steamed veggies.
Basil Popcorn Chicken$6.99
Lightly battered chicken nugget pieces. Deep fried and tossed in basil leaves and spices. (Spice levels adjustable upon request)
Small Bowl$11.99
Choice of 2 protein.
Regular Bowl$13.99
Choice of 3 protein.
Spicy Ahi Bowl$12.49
Spicy Ahi bowl comes in a regular size with a white rice base, 3 scoops tuna, green onion, sweet onion, masago, cucumber, seaweed salad, sesame, and crispy onion. Tossed in Spicy Mayo with the House sauce on top. (Sweet and Spicy) Our most popular bowl!
Dynamite Shrimp Musubi$4.25
Crispy shrimp tempura wrapped in rice and seaweed paper. Includes spicy mayo, eel sauce, and green onion.
Denver CO

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
