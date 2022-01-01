Go
Toast

Poke Papa

Come in and enjoy!

SEAFOOD • POKE • CHICKEN

806 H St NW • $

Avg 4.8 (4041 reviews)

Popular Items

Onolicious$15.49
Spicy Volcano Spam® Musubi$3.50
A classic Hawaiian snack! Grilled Spam® marinated in a sweet teriyaki sauce then wrapped with sushi rice, scallions, fried onions, Sriracha aioli and seaweed.
Spicy Salmon Volcano$15.49
Original Spam® Musubi (Gluten-free)$3.00
A classic Hawaiian snack! Grilled Spam® marinated in a sweet teriyaki sauce then wrapped with sushi rice and seaweed. Gluten-free.
NEW! Beef Bowl (Gyu-don)$15.49
Thinly sliced soy-marinated beef cooked with sweet onions. Served with white rice, English cucumbers, carrots, pickled ginger and topped with sesame seeds and scallions. Can be customized to your liking.
Spicy Tuna Volcano$15.49
Coke (Can)$1.50
Regular Bowl (3 Proteins)$15.49
Snack Bowl (2 Proteins)$13.49
Large Bowl (4 Proteins)$17.49
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

806 H St NW

Washington DC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shouk

No reviews yet

Modern Israeli Street Food

Rocket Bar

No reviews yet

Funky bar with billiards, darts, shuffleboard & video games amid rec room décor with a rocket motif.

Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Nama Sushi Bar

No reviews yet

Alta Strada Italian Restaurant & Wine Bar was born from the simple wish to share great ingredients, honored flavors and a warm welcome with neighbors and friends. Always expect housemade pastas, authentic Italian classics and great reds (cocktails too).
Nama Sushi Bar & Restaurant offers exquisite nigiri, sashimi and maki rolls. Special Sushi Happy Hour from 4-6PM daily.
Order from both restaurants together now - including wine, cocktails and beer!

Penn Social

No reviews yet

Lively bar with a patio that offers pub grub, live bands, DJs, dancing and more. Stay tuned while we remodel!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston