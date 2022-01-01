Go
Toast

Poke Planet

Come in and enjoy!

7302 Louis Pasteur Dr.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Coke Zero$2.50
Green Planet$9.50
Veggie Crumble, Marinated Tofu, Snappy Slaw, Red Onion, Jicama, Carrot, Red Bell Pepper, Edamame & Miso Garlic Aioli Sauce
Topo Chico Mineral Water$2.50
Shaka$9.50
Tuna, Salmon, Cucumber, Green Onion, Snappy Slaw, Edamame, Seaweed Salad, Pineapple & Yaki Sauce
Puro San Antonio$9.50
Al Pastor, Cucumber, Carrot, Snappy Slaw, Green Onion, Black Beans, Jalapeno, Corn & Creamy Cilantro Sauce
Regular Bowl$9.50
Please Select 2 Proteins and Any Additional Toppings :)
Topo Chico Grapefruit - OUT OF STOCK
Large Bowl$11.50
Please Select 3 Proteins and Any Additional Toppings :)
APB$9.50
Salmon, Tuna, Cucumber, Green Onion, Snappy Slaw, Edamame, Seaweed Salad & Wasabi Jezebel Sauce
Kraken$9.50
Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, Kimchi, Cucumber, Carrot, Green Onion, Edamame, Jalapeno, Seaweed Salad & Kraken Sauce
See full menu

Location

7302 Louis Pasteur Dr.

San Antonio TX

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Niki's Cafe Restaurant

No reviews yet

Nikis Cafe is a family owned taqueria. We serve Mexican breakfast and lunch with popular favorites as well as some of our own unique creations. We have been serving the people of San Antonio since 2006 and would like to continue to provide delicious Mexican food.

Stuffed

No reviews yet

Home of the California Burrito!

Rosella Methodist

No reviews yet

Serving you fresh coffee and food!

Nichas Comida Mexicana

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston