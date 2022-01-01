Poke-Poke
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
1515 W. Magnolia Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1515 W. Magnolia Ave
Fort Worth TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Funky Picnic Brewery & Cafe
Don't miss out on your favorite Funky Picnic food and beers while practicing social distancing! We offer dine-in and take-out of food, beers, and cocktails.
Taste Community Restaurant
Taste Community Restuarant, Pay-What-You-Can
High Top Grub & Pub
The neighborhood’s best choice for pizza, wings, sandwiches, salads, and family-style service!
Tulips FTW
Tulips FTW is a unique concert and live event space with a craft beer program and outdoor patio!