Popular Items

Traditional Spicy Tuna Poke
Super popular in Hawaii and a classic choice internationally. the OG + tangy Sriracha Aioli.
Side of Rice!$2.00
OG
The CLASSSIC: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed tossed with Shoyu (soy sauce) sesame oil, white+Green onion and sesame seeds. The OG is the base for many of our recipes in one form or another!
Side Sauces$0.25
1 oz sauce of your choice
Aloha
The TRUE Hawaiian Poke: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed, tossed with Aloha shoyu, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, White + Green Onion, chili flake, sea salt and sesame seeds
Thai Pad Poke (Vegan)
A take on Pad Thai: Cubed tofu tossed with Kale, Carrots, White + Green Onion, peanuts and our home-made peanut Sriracha Sauce.
Sambal Salmon Poke
Salmon tossed with shoyu, sesame oil, white/green onion, ginger, cucumbers, rice wine vinegar and Sambal
JT's Poke (Super Spicy!)
Our Best Seller! A Recipe developed specifically for the Texas pallet. The OG + Avocado, jalapeño, chili oil, chili flake, Sriracha, Sambal, Ginger and Carrots
Spam Masubi$4.00
Fried Spam over seasoned sushi rice wrapped in nori
Big Jim
Big Jim is a classic combo.. Think the OG spiced with a dash of mirin and chili oil with Avocado. This creates a super-balanced flavor profile that's hard to beat!
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1515 W. Magnolia Ave

Fort Worth TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
