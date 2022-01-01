Go
Poke-Poke

Poke-Poke is consistently referenced as one of the best poke restaurants in America. We make poke like you'd get in Hawaii; customized to suit your taste!

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

9911 Brodie Ln Ste 800 • $$

Avg 4.7 (1117 reviews)

Popular Items

Aloha
The TRUE Hawaiian Poke: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed, tossed with Aloha shoyu, sesame oil, rice wine vinegar, White + Green Onion, chili flake, sea salt and sesame seeds
Big Jim
Big Jim is a classic combo.. Think the OG spiced with a dash of mirin and chili oil with Avocado. This creates a super-balanced flavor profile that's hard to beat!
Traditional Spicy Tuna Poke
Super popular in Hawaii and a classic choice internationally. the OG + tangy Sriracha Aioli.
JT's Poke (Super Spicy!)
Our Best Seller! A Recipe developed specifically for the Texas pallet. The OG + Avocado, jalapeño, chili oil, chili flake, Sriracha, Sambal, Ginger and Carrots
Large Seaweed Salad Side (4oz)$4.00
Yowza Yuzu
Our Most Decadent Poke Recipe! This Bright, Smokey recipe was created to suit any sashimi grade fish. Featuring gourmet yuzu kosho, House made smokey ponzu, Avocado, Tobiko and jalapeño (suggest adding a touch of ginger or even mango to this) It's simple composition lets all these premium ingredients shine!
Side of Rice!$2.00
Sambal Salmon Poke
Salmon tossed with shoyu, sesame oil, white/green onion, ginger, cucumbers, rice wine vinegar and Sambal
Side Sauces$0.25
1 oz sauce of your choice
OG
The CLASSSIC: Sashimi Grade Ahi cubed tossed with Shoyu (soy sauce) sesame oil, white+Green onion and sesame seeds. The OG is the base for many of our recipes in one form or another!
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Happy Hour
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

9911 Brodie Ln Ste 800

Austin TX

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
