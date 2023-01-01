Go
A map showing the location of Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled - CantonView gallery

Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled - Canton

Open today 10:30 AM - 8:45 PM

review star

No reviews yet

39713 Ford Road

Canton, MI 48187

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:45 pm

Location

39713 Ford Road, Canton MI 48187

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Similar restaurants in your area

Authentikka - 42070 ford rd
orange star4.6 • 1,047
42070 ford rd Canton, MI 48187
View restaurantnext
Maverick's - Canton - 42820 Ford Road
orange starNo Reviews
42820 Ford Road Canton, MI 48187
View restaurantnext
French Toast Bistro-Canton - 43225 Ford Road
orange starNo Reviews
43225 Ford Road Canton, MI 48187
View restaurantnext
Famous Hamburger Canton - Canton - Ford Rd
orange starNo Reviews
44011 Ford Rd. Canton, MI 48187
View restaurantnext
Zo's Good Burger - Canton
orange starNo Reviews
44248 CHERRY HILL RD CANTON, MI 48187
View restaurantnext
Rocky's Family Dining - 1622 South Wayne Road
orange starNo Reviews
1622 South Wayne Road Westland, MI 48186
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Canton

Authentikka - 42070 ford rd
orange star4.6 • 1,047
42070 ford rd Canton, MI 48187
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Canton

Plymouth

Avg 4.5 (28 restaurants)

Westland

No reviews yet

Garden City

Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)

Ypsilanti

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)

Northville

Avg 4.4 (16 restaurants)

Dearborn Heights

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (4 restaurants)

Novi

Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled - Canton

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston