Go
Main picView gallery

Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled - Roseville

Open today 10:30 AM - 8:45 PM

review star

No reviews yet

31931 Gratiot Avenue

Roseville, MI 48066

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:45 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:45 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:45 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

31931 Gratiot Avenue, Roseville MI 48066

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wing Snob - Roseville
orange star4.5 • 405
31503 Gratiot Ave Roseville, MI 48066
View restaurantnext
Ms. Mary’s and Pete Too - Clinton Twp
orange starNo Reviews
34010 Gratiot Ave Clinton Twp, MI 48035
View restaurantnext
Krowl Family Kitchens Llc
orange star5.0 • 18
33140 Groesbeck Hwy Fraser, MI 48026
View restaurantnext
Detroit Style Pizza Co.
orange starNo Reviews
28630 Harper Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurantnext
Modern Cone
orange star4.7 • 546
28616 Harper Ave St. Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurantnext
Johnny Z's Pizza - Harper - Saint Clair Shores
orange starNo Reviews
28210 Harper Ave Saint Clair Shores, MI 48081
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Roseville

National Coney Island - 12 & Groesbeck
orange star4.5 • 3,365
28901 Groesbeck Roseville, MI 48066
View restaurantnext
National Coney Island - Masonic
orange star4.5 • 3,365
32088 Gratiot Roseville, MI 48066
View restaurantnext
National Coney Island - 11 & Gratiot
orange star4.5 • 3,365
27027 Gratiot Roseville, MI 48066
View restaurantnext
Stonewood Smokehouse Bar & BBQ
orange star4.0 • 545
28775 Utica Rd Roseville, MI 48066
View restaurantnext
Wing Snob - Roseville
orange star4.5 • 405
31503 Gratiot Ave Roseville, MI 48066
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Roseville

Fraser

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Saint Clair Shores

Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)

Warren

Avg 4.1 (17 restaurants)

Harper Woods

No reviews yet

Clinton Township

No reviews yet

Mount Clemens

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Sterling Heights

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Grosse Pointe

Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled - Roseville

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston