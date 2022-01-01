Go
Poke Poke - Sushi Unrolled

We're sushi unrolled. That's all.

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE

26579 Evergreen Rd • $$

Avg 4.6 (2619 reviews)

Family-Friendly
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

26579 Evergreen Rd

Southfield MI

SundayClosed
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
