Poke Poke

Eat Poke. Love. Sleep. Repeat.

118 S Wabash Ave.

Popular Items

Gyu-Udon (simmered beef noodles)$12.00
Bowl of udon noodles topped with thinly-sliced fatty beef and onion simmered in a mildly sweet sauce flavored with dashi and soy sauce broth.
Miso Soup$2.50
Miso soup with tofu, scallions, and wakame
Osaka Bowl$12.50
purple rice | tuna | salmon | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | pineapple | edamame | cucumber | white radish | beets | scallion | thai mango | spicy mayo
Soda (Can)$2.00
Pork Gyoza$6.00
Pork or Vegetable steamed dumplings with ponzu sauce
Build Your Own Poké Bowl (REGULAR)$12.50
Customize your own poké bowl to your liking with our endless variation of protiens, toppings, sauces, and garnishes!
Tsukiji Bowl$12.50
white rice | tuna | salmon | spicy tuna | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | cucumber | onion | scallion | white radish | pickled radish | spicy mayo | classic poke | nori
Build Your Own Poké Bowl (LARGE)$15.50
Customize your own poké bowl to your liking with our endless variation of protiens, toppings, sauces, and garnishes!
Vegetarian Ramen$11.00
Seasonal vegetables & tofu in 100% vegetarian broth and vegan ramen noodles
Tonkotsu Ramen$13.00
Creamy Pork Broth, Egg Noodles, Slow-Cooked Pork Belly, Marinated Bamboo, Naruto, Soft Boiled Egg , Wood Ear Mushroom, Nori, Scallions.
118 S Wabash Ave.

Chicago IL

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
