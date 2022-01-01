Go
Popular Items

Tonkotsu Ramen$14.00
Creamy Pork Broth, Egg Noodles, Slow-Cooked Pork Belly, Marinated Bamboo, Naruto, Soft Boiled Egg , Wood Ear Mushroom, Nori, Scallions.
Build Your Own Poké Bowl (REGULAR)$13.50
Customize your own poké bowl to your liking with our endless variation of protiens, toppings, sauces, and garnishes!
Umi Bowl$13.50
vermicelli noodles | spicy tuna | salmon | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | onion | edamame | carrot | scallion | spicy mayo | classic poke | tempura crunch
Osaka Bowl$13.50
purple rice | tuna | salmon | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | pineapple | edamame | cucumber | white radish | beets | scallion | thai mango | spicy mayo
Build Your Own Poké Bowl (LARGE)$16.50
Customize your own poké bowl to your liking with our endless variation of protiens, toppings, sauces, and garnishes!
Gyoza$6.50
Pork or Vegetable steamed dumplings with ponzu sauce
Kuromon Bowl$13.50
purple rice | scallop | salmon | shrimp | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | cucumber | onion | white radish | crispy onion | pickled ginger | yuzu beets | thai mango | togarashi
Edamame$5.00
Steamed soy beans with salt
Tsukiji Bowl$13.50
white rice | tuna | salmon | spicy tuna | crab salad | seasoned fish roe | cucumber | onion | scallion | white radish | pickled radish | spicy mayo | classic poke | nori
Miso Soup$3.00
Miso soup with tofu, scallions, and wakame
Location

1100 W Madison St

Chicago IL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
