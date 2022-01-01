Poke-Poke
Poke-Poke is the original made to order poke restaurant bringing this amazing Hawaiian delicacy to the mainland. Sashimi grade fish marinated in shoyu, sesame oil, sesame seeds and tossed with amazing ingredients make the perfect snack or feast for adventurous, healthy eaters.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
3100 S. Congress Ste. A • $$
3100 S. Congress Ste. A
Austin TX
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
