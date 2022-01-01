Go
Poke Surf

17 Hidenwood Shopping Center

Popular Items

Small Create Your Own$10.49
Takoyaki (4)$4.99
Rainbow Bowl$15.95
Salmon, Tuna, Shrimp, Crab Meat, Fried Tofu, Cucumber, Onion, Carrot, Corn, Scallion, Tomato, Peach, Mango, Pineapple, Tempura Flake, Sesame Seed, Onion Crispy, Spicy Aioli, Wasabi Aioli
Ramen Noodle Soup$11.49
HI-CHEW$1.99
Hawaii Sunset$13.95
Spicy Salmon, Spicy Crab Meat, Cucumber, carrot, Onion, Scallions, Mango, Peach, Orange, Masago, Wonton Crispy, Sesame seed, Spicy Aioli
Spring Rolls(2)$2.99
Large Create Your Own$12.49
Fajitas Chicken$13.95
Chicken, Edamame, Corn, Cucumber, Carrot, Tomato, Red Onion, Mango, Pineapple, Onion Crisps, Sesame Seed, Yum Yum Sauce
Pork Gyoza (8)$5.99
Location

17 Hidenwood Shopping Center

Newport News VA

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
