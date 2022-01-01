Poke Surf
Come in and enjoy!
17 Hidenwood Shopping Center
Popular Items
Location
17 Hidenwood Shopping Center
Newport News VA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Beervana Taphouse
Come in and enjoy!
757-310-6600
Schooners Grill
Come all, come many. From a wonderful dinning experience to hardcore trivia game nights, Schooners is the place to be.
Aux Delices
A Deliciously Unique Dessert Boutique in Port Warwick.
Seafood Shack
Come in and enjoy!