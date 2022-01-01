Go
Poke Toki Cascade

Casual dining or take out/online ordering personalized Poke Bowl and Boba tea. Unique, fresh served by Chefs

4750 Cascade Rd. SE Suite A

Popular Items

BYOB Large$17.75
BYOB Regular$14.75
Ahi Tuna Bowl Regular**$14.75
Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Ahi Tuna, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch
Miso Soup$3.50
BOBA Tea$5.25
BYOB Mini$11.75
BYOB Junior (12 and Under)$8.75
Spicy-Pork Regular$14.75
Mixed Green, Steamed Rice, Scallions, Citrus Sweet Onions, Fire Braised Pork, Sesame oil, Poke toki Special Citrus, Sweet & Spicy Garlic, Daikon, Fresh Jalapenos, Crispy Garlic
Salmon Bowl Regular**$14.75
Sushi Rice, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Seaweed Salad, Edamame, Salmon, Signature Sauce set, Masago, Dikon, Fruit, Crunch
Salmon-Don**Regular$14.75
Sushi Ric, Shredded Egg, Kanpyo, Scallions, Citrus Sweet onions, Cucumbers, Edamame, Salmon++, Sesame oil, Original Poke Sauce, Masago, Micro Greens, Pickled Ginger, Dried Seaweed, Sesame seeds
Location

Grand Rapids MI

SundayClosed
Monday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
