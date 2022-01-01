Go
Poke Vida

Poke Vida is now open in San Diego's East Village community! We're here to bring you the freshest fish and ingredients, made your way, to keep you living your best life. Eat Poke. Live Vida.

SEAFOOD • POKE

445 10th Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (95 reviews)

Popular Items

Topo Chico$3.49
BETTER BOOCH MORNING GLORY$3.99
Small BYO Bowl$13.99
2 servings of protein
BAG OF CHIPS$1.99
Don't sleep on our homemade tortilla chips--they are ALL THAT (and a bag of chips)!
Large BYO Bowl$17.99
5 servings of protein
DROPKICK BOLD BREW$3.99
Nitro cold brew coffee with an extra kick, 12oz can
Medium BYO Bowl$15.99
3 servings of protein
Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

445 10th Ave

San Diego CA

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
