Poke by Gochi

13770 W. Colonial Dr.

Popular Items

Fried Pork Gyoza 3pcs$3.00
Krab Poke Bowl$12.00
Harumaki 2pcs$3.00
Florida$14.00
salmon*, avocado, cucumber, mango, carrots, Bonito furikake
Krab Rangoon 3pcs$3.00
3 pieces of Gochi Signature Krab Rangoon
Salmon* Poke Bowl$14.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have a medical condition. Please let us know if you have any food allergies. * Marked as Raw!
Tuna & Salmon$14.00
Tuna* Poke Bowl$14.00
Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of food-borne illness, especially if you have a medical condition. Please let us know if you have any food allergies. * Marked as Raw!
Grilled Chicken Poke Bowl$11.00
Hawaii$14.00
tuna*, edamame, cucumber, seaweed salad, bonito furikake.
Location

Winter Garden FL

Winter Garden FL

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
