Asian Fusion

Pokehana

Open today 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

436 W Market St

Louisville, KY 40202

Popular Items

Bulgogi Bowl$9.95
Steak bulgogi with onions sauteed in our homemade garlic butter. Served with Korean Chili sauce.
Large Bowl$14.95
Make your own custom poké bowl just the way you like. Comes with three servings of protein.
Ahi Poke Bowl$11.75
Our popular tuna poké bowl served with our homemade Poké sauce.
A great place to start your poké adventure.
Spicy Bowl$10.50
Looking for a kick to the taste buds? Try our Spicy Bowl with Spicy Tuna, Spicy Salmon, jalapenos, and our homemade Hot Sauce.
Coke Diet$2.25
Fried Rice Bowl$9.25
Fried rice made with homemade whipped garlic butter. Comes with your choice of protein. Recommended: Chicken, Steak, Shrimp, Tofu
Veggie Bowl$9.95
Vegetarian-friendly bowl for those looking for something a little different
Regular Bowl$11.95
Make your own custom poké bowl just the way you like. Comes with two servings of protein.
BiBimBap Bowl$9.75
A Korean classic with homemade veggies, steak bulgogi, and egg. Served with Korean Chili sauce.
Miso Soup$1.95
Miso and dashi broth with tofu, wakame, and scallions
All hours

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed

Location

436 W Market St, Louisville KY 40202

