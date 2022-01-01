The Poke Company
The Poké Company is a fast casual restaurant where you build your own bowl. Eat-in or take it to go!
789 Church Street Suite 300
Location
789 Church Street Suite 300
Marietta GA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:15 pm
Nearby restaurants
Good Kitchen & Market
Good to Stay | Good to Go | Good for You
Basecamp
Chef Driven Menu's
The Marietta Local Catering Co.
Neighborhood Pick-up for "Take N Bake" Family Meals!!
Johnnie McCracken's Celtic Pub
Come in and enjoy!