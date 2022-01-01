Go
Toast

PokeOno Ardmore

Come in and enjoy!

59 West Lancaster Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Build Your Own Bowl$9.75
Build your own
Fresh made chips$2.50
Passion Green Tea$3.00
Spicy Tuna$14.15
Ahi tuna, spicy aioli, avocado, cucumber, crispy onion, chili water
Side of White Rice$2.00
Umma's Tofu$9.75
Organic tofu, homemmade Korean tofu sauce, shredded carrot, cucumber, bean sprouts
Poke n' Chips$14.15
Ahi tuna or salmon, choice of sauce, avocado, fresh made chips (rice not included)
Shoyu Classic$12.65
Ahi tuna, shoyu, sweet onion, scallion, sesame
Californication$13.15
Shrimp, wasabi shoyu, cucumber, avocado, nori
Citrus Salmon$11.65
Salmon, ponzu, edamame, cucumber
See full menu

Location

59 West Lancaster Ave

Ardmore PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mikado Thai Pepper Restaurant

No reviews yet

We've been serving Japanese & Thai Food in the neighborhood for over 25 years!
The Secret? We keep it simple and fresh.

Ardmore Music Hall

No reviews yet

Offering some of the best dining options on the Main Line, Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft has cultivated another culinary destination in the heart of the Ardmore Music Hall, one of Philadelphia’s most popular live music venues. Drawing inspiration from Central America, Chef Biff Gottehrer has brought his award-winning skills to this nationally recognized venue, allowing concert goers the opportunity to experience unforgettable performances coupled with mouth-watering delicacies. Whether it’s house-carved pork belly tacos with pineapple salsa, or Chef’s own vegan-meat burritos, there is an adventure to be had in every carefully created dish. And, although you may not be able to take your favorite band home after their performance at Ardmore Music Hall, you can find Ondawood takeout available 6 days a week...even when there isn’t a show! We’re here to tantalize your senses

Tired Hands Brewing Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Fermentaria

No reviews yet

Fermentaria General Store Open from 12-8pm every day of the week!!
Check back soon for Taproom hours!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston