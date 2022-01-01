Go
Toast

Pokeono -Baltimore

Fresh Poke Daily. Premade and Build Your Own Creations.

849 E Fort Ave

No reviews yet

Popular Items

BYO Turf Bowl$10.65
Citrus Salmon$12.65
*salmon, edamame, cucumber, mango, cilantro, ponzu
K-Bop$11.65
bulgogi beef, spicy pork, kimchi, spicy cukes, carrot, pickled radish, nori, gochujang aioli
Spicy Tuna$14.15
*ahi tuna, avocado, cucumber, crispy onions, spicy aioli, chili water
Ummas Tofu$9.75
organic tofu, carrot, sprouts, kimchi radish, spicy cukes, nori, chili garlic sauce
Shoyu Classic$12.65
*ahi tuna, sweet onion, ginger, hijiki, chili flake, shoyu sauce
House-Fried Corn Tortilla Chips$3.00
BYO Tofu/Veggie Bowl$9.75
BYO Surf Bowl$10.65
See full menu

Location

849 E Fort Ave

Baltimore MD

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shotti's Point

No reviews yet

Tavern that is locally owned and operated by Kristie and Dan Bukowski since October 2021. It started out as a South Baltimore bar with a twist of Ocean City, MD peppered in and we continue that thought of sharing great tastes that they have experienced from all over the world. We take the favorite foods that we have had from the places we have visited and brought it into your local neighborhood tavern. Add in a little live music, weekly food specials and maybe some karaoke and other fun events and you are sure to have a great time, no matter what day it is.

Wiley Gunters

No reviews yet

South Baltimore's go to spot for craft beer and great food!

Diamondback Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Diamondback Brewing Co. is an urban brewing facility located in the historic Banner Building of Locust Point in downtown Baltimore. Our beer menu focuses on our passion for American hoppy ales, traditional European lagers, and experimental barrel-aged beers. Our pizza menu is a constantly revolving mix of Neopolitan-style pies with our own personal twists. Come enjoy them both in our intimate taproom centered around the base of our iconic smokestack, or on our spacious patio, often filled with live music.

Baba's Mediterranean Kitchen

No reviews yet

Our menu is rich with the Mediterranean flavors and traditions from thousands of years of local, indigenous cultures: Greek Spanakopita, Arabic Tabouleh, Italian Caprese Salad, and Moroccan Couscous.
Baba's hand-selects dishes known for their freshness, natural ingredients, and authentic tradition!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston