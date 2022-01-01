Go
POKE

10400 Old Georgetown Rd • $$

Avg 4.8 (1081 reviews)

Popular Items

Daifuku 大福饼 (284g)
“Great Luck” Japanese Rice Cake
Pocky Biscuit Sticks (70g)
Matcha Milk Candy ほっかいどう北海道$3.00
Hokkaido Matcha Milk Candy - Hard Candy - Product of Japan
Hello Kitty Marshmallow (80g)
Hello Kitty Marchmallow by Sanrio
Create Your Own Bowl$15.50
Create the bowl any way you like it.
Grill Corn (BBQ Flavor) (80g)$2.50
Yan Yan Cracker Stick w/Dip (57g)
Kasugai Gummy Candy (102g)
Fruitia Gummy Candy - Gluten Free - Product of Japan
Wasabi Flovored Peas (120g)$2.50
Hot Wasabi Flavored Green Peas
Sukiyaki Beef Bowl (Gyudon)$16.95
It is a new way of creating a Poki bowl, with thinly sliced beef and unlimited toppings, sauces and crunchies.

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

10400 Old Georgetown Rd

Bethesda MD

Neighborhood Map

