Pokitrition - Westgate

Open today 10:00 AM - 11:00 PM

No reviews yet

9405 W. Glendale Av #105

Glendale, AZ 85305

Pickup

Delivery

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Menu

Most Popular

Island Bowl (Sesame)
$11.50

Marinated Tuna, Onion, Jalapenos, Dash of Sesame Shoyu on Rice and Fish, Seaweed Salad, Surimi Crab, Mango, Scallions, Masago, Corn

*modified* Fire Chicken Burrito (Sesame)
$13.50

*modified* Lightly fried Japanese Karaage chicken sauced with our most popular Sriracha Aioli and our spicy Korean inspired - ChoJang, along with Jalapeno, Surimi Crab, Carrot, Green Onion, Cilantro, and Wonton Strips.

Poke Bowl
$11.50
Sushi Burrito
$11.50

Served on white rice and roasted seaweed

Egg Rolls (2)
$4.00
Bulgogi Beef
$12.99
Hot Cheeto Burrito
$11.50
Shrimpin' Burrito
$14.50

Shrimp Tempura x4, Surimi Crab, Sriracha Aioli, Salad Mix, Carrots, Fried Onions

Rawkin' Shrimp Burrito (Sesame)
$14.50

Shrimp Tempura, 2 Scoops of Spicy Tuna, Sriracha Aioli Sauce, Furikake, Surimi Crab, Asian Slaw, Cucumber.

*modified* Spice-Sea Burrito (Sesame)
$11.50

Modified - Spicy Tuna, Marinated Tuna, Jalapenos, Onion, Sriracha Aioli Sauce, Surimi Crab, Red Cabbage, Cilantro, Green Onions, Crispy Wontons

Burritos

California Burrito (Sesame)
$9.50

Picture a California roll, but super sized! | 3 scoops of Surimi Crab, Sriracha Aioli Sauce, Cucumber, Masago, Sesame Seeds

Egg Rolls

Egg Rolls (2)
$4.00
Bulgogi

Bulgogi Beef
$12.99
All hours

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm

Location

9405 W. Glendale Av #105, Glendale AZ 85305

Directions

Gallery

