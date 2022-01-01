Go
pōku

Poku is a healthful, Chef-driven poke shop that uses local produce, sustainable fish, and innovative ingredients.

9630 Stirling Road

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Salmon Avocado
Baby arugula, jalapeno, avocado, pickled cucumber, Pickle ginger, Wasabi Aioli, Spicy soy, Eel sauce, Crispy shallots, Sesame seeds, Micro greens.
Salmon$13.95
Tuna Pickled Cucumber
Tuna, Pickled Cucumbers, Scallions, Fish Roe, Spicy Soy, Sesame Seeds, Spicy Togarashi
Spicy Tuna
Spicy Tuna, Scallions Edamame, Avocado, Spicy Mayo, Soy Sauce, Crispy Shallots, Spicy Togarashi
Location

9630 Stirling Road

Cooper City FL

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

