Caesar salad in Poland
Poland restaurants that serve caesar salad
More about Poland Provisions - 1220 Maine St
Poland Provisions - 1220 Maine St
1220 Maine St, Poland
|Caesar Salad Family Size ADD Chicken Breasts
|$24.99
This order will be ready for pick-up Friday after 4 pm and comes fully cooked, but you can pop it in the oven to reheat if needed. Please note you will get notification that your order will be ready in 15 minutes, but will NOT be ready until the scheduled time as this is a default in our regular menu items.